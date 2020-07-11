WEEK IN REWIND: The stories you need to know

RECAP: The view of the valley over Tannymorel, just one of the beautiful sights you can visit this weekend.

RECAP: The view of the valley over Tannymorel, just one of the beautiful sights you can visit this weekend.

GOOD morning and welcome to the Daily News weekly briefing — a roundup of all the stories affecting Warwick and surrounds spanning the week of July 4—11.

$16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

AS DOMESTIC tourism booms across the country, the Southern Downs could benefit from a $25 million state government infrastructure fund.

The Growing Tourism Infrastructure Fund aims to fast-track the development of new, or enhanced, tourism projects, and during a Southern Downs Regional Council meeting last week, councillors voted to put forward a series of projects for consideration.

Ideas included public Wi-Fi for Ballandean, Killarney, Stanthorpe and Warwick and the relocation of the Warwick Visitor Information Centre.

POWER 30: Warwick’s most influential people

WARWICK and the surrounding region is a community full of inspirational individuals, who lead by example in sporting, business and other endeavours.

That’s why The Daily News put together a list of some of those people who help ensure Warwick has a strong future for generations to come.

Those nominated worked both in the public eye and behind the scenes, creating opportunities in employment, community involvement and sport.

‘Unfair advantage’: MP calls out Warwick electricity rort

SOUTHERN Downs MP James Lister led the charge for regional electricity prices to be lowered, with concerns the State Government could be crippling our agricultural sector.

Mr Lister, alongside shadow Minister for Energy Michael Hart met in Warwick on Monday looking to instigate competition for Warwick’s only provider, Ergon Energy.

Mr Hart he believed the LNP could save households $300 a year in electricity bills without the monopoly.

80 litre water restrictions ‘didn’t work’: SDRC Mayor

NEW Southern Downs Regional Council research has found the reticulated water system could not handle a return to daily 80 litres a person limit.

Issues included water laying in the pipes was unable to flush out, and community complaints including discolouration, strange smells and claims of skin damage.

Warwick’s ‘invisible’ housing crisis revealed

MEMBER for Southern Downs James Lister revealed residents were finding it increasingly difficult to find housing in the region, due to new tenancy reforms and a lack of public housing across the region.

According to Mr Lister, almost 25,000 Queenslanders are currently on the state’s public housing waiting list.

Housing support worker Jackie Doyle, who operates St Vincent’s De Paul’s Cornerstone program, said couch-surfing had always been a prevalent problem for the region.

BORDERS REOPENING: Everything you need to know

SOUTHERN Downs residents will finally be able to resume interstate travel this weekend as border crossings at Wallangarra and Goondiwindi reopened yesterday.

New conditions included completing and displaying a Queensland Border Declaration Pass, and anyone caught falsifying their border declaration or entering Queensland illegally could face penalties of up to $4003.

Billion-dollar wind farm to boost Southern Downs

THE Southern and Western Downs regions are set to become national hubs for renewable energy after plans were approved to construct a $1.96 billion wind farm near Karara.

The MacIntyre Wind Farm Precinct aims to turn sheep grazing land into a hive of activity, with up to 180 turbines producing energy for around 700,000 homes across the state.

The farm, one of the largest onshore wind farms in the world, will create over 200 jobs during the 2021 construction phase.

Weather

PARTLY cloudy with a medium chance of showers and patchy rain in the south, slight chance elsewhere. Light winds becoming N 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the middle of the day.

Daytime maximum temperatures between 19—24C.