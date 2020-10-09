WEEKEND IN WEATHER: What you can expect for Warwick Cup

SADDLE UP: Sunny conditions expected to meet patrons of the Warwick Cup this weekend.

PUT out your best race day wear, perfect conditions are predicted for the highly-anticipated Warwick Cup tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Thompson said Warwick would reach a maximum of 29 degrees on Saturday, with no chance of rain.

“You will see relatively light winds through tomorrow as well,” he said.

“It’s looking like a nice day for the event.”

The Saturday sun is surrounded by wetter conditions, with rain possible for this afternoon and Sunday.

Today’s temperature is meant to hit a maximum of 30 degrees.

“There is some cloud around today this morning,” Mr Thompson said.

“This a very slight chance of thunderstorms, closer to Main Range and the far east of Warwick this afternoon.

“There is slight chance of showers on Sunday, very slight at that, and a top of 28 degrees.”

Mr Thompson also told Warwick residents to keep an eye out for increasing fire danger over the weekend.

There is a very high fire danger in place for today and Saturday, while it decrease to high on Sunday and Monday.

“It’s worth reminding people that it is still fire season,” Mr Thompson said.

“There may be talk of a wet season approaching but the fire danger is still there.”