Weekend looking sunny with a chance of storms in Warwick

HOT DAY: The sun shone over the Condamine River in Warwick this morning. Elyse Wurm

WARM weather is well and truly setting in around Warwick, with a top of 30 degrees tipped for Warwick today.

The heat is set to continue tomorrow with a top of 32, before dropping off into cooler conditions on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Grant said winds from interior Queensland were moving across Warwick today.

"It'll be a fine day today and tomorrow mostly find but you can't rule out the chance of a late thunderstorm,” he said.

"Thunderstorms are possible into early next week with very unstable atmosphere around much of south-east Queensland.

"Tomorrow we have a trough move through and that'll drop the temperatures back to closer to average.”

Mr Grant said the temperatures in Warwick would move into the high 20s from Sunday and into early next week, with a top of 28 on Sunday and 29 on Monday.

The average maximum for Warwick in November is 28 degrees.

Rainfall will depend on whether a thunderstorm does roll in tomorrow and early next, Mr Grant said.