News

Weekend looking sunny with a chance of storms in Warwick

HOT DAY: The sun shone over the Condamine River in Warwick this morning.
HOT DAY: The sun shone over the Condamine River in Warwick this morning. Elyse Wurm
by Elyse Wurm

WARM weather is well and truly setting in around Warwick, with a top of 30 degrees tipped for Warwick today.

The heat is set to continue tomorrow with a top of 32, before dropping off into cooler conditions on Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Grant said winds from interior Queensland were moving across Warwick today.

"It'll be a fine day today and tomorrow mostly find but you can't rule out the chance of a late thunderstorm,” he said.

"Thunderstorms are possible into early next week with very unstable atmosphere around much of south-east Queensland.

"Tomorrow we have a trough move through and that'll drop the temperatures back to closer to average.”

Mr Grant said the temperatures in Warwick would move into the high 20s from Sunday and into early next week, with a top of 28 on Sunday and 29 on Monday.

The average maximum for Warwick in November is 28 degrees.

Rainfall will depend on whether a thunderstorm does roll in tomorrow and early next, Mr Grant said.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology hot weather rainfall thunderstorms warwick weather

Warwick Daily News

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

BREAKING: Hayshed alight near Allora

BREAKING: Hayshed alight near Allora

Rural property under threat of flames near town

  • News

  • 3rd Nov 2017 12:40 PM

Don't be a boob: get 'em checked

HEALTHY OPTION: BreastScreen radiographer Alfiya Safina is helping hundreds of Southern Downs women access free breast checks through the mobile service at the Warwick Hospital until January.

Lock in a free breast screen today

Love defies all for Allora business owners

COUNTRY HOSPITALITY: Owners Amy Olsen and Joel Bunyan with daughters Poppy, 1, and Sunny, 3 at Amy's Country Cafe.

Parents working hard to succeed for their young family

'The voices of regional doctors are not being heard': AMAQ

The AMAQ says rural areas tend to be medically underserviced and one doctor towns are common.

Doctors are demanding a focus on chronic understaffing in the bush.

Local Partners