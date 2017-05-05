Weekend of fun for UC Friends

GOOD TIMES: Laurie Roach and Jill Park having a great time at Tropical Fruit World.

A LUCKY group of adults with a disability and their carers spent last long weekend having a ball on the north coast of New South Wales.

The group, UC Friends, formerly the Crossroads program run by the Warwick Killarney Uniting Church, has been providing support and a bit of fun for members of Warwick's disabled community for over 25 years.

Board member and organiser Andrew Gale said the group goes away every year for a three-day trip.

"Last year it was the Sunshine Coast, this year Ballina,” he said.

"There were 38 of us and we had a fantastic time.

"We went to Tropical Fruit World at Duranbah and to the Maritime and Naval Museum at Ballina, and there was a lot of eating.

"We seemed to spend a lot of time in restaurants and cafes.”

Mr Gale said the group stopped in at the Ballina RSL for dinner on one of the nights.

"That was a classic night,” he said.

"Some of the guys love getting up for a dance and a couple even fancy themselves with the ladies.

"So they were heading off to ask patrons for a dance and to their credit, none of them got knocked back.”

Mr Gale said UC Friends had an event every month and the major trip every year.

"We have bus trips and movie nights,” he said.

"The group loves it, it's a chance to get everyone together and they all get to do something a little different and a lot of fun.

"I know they really look forward to these trips away.

"There were lots of laughs on the bus and they were pretty well-behaved overall.

"And there were heaps of hilarious moments, but sometimes what happens on tour stays on tour.”