Weekend road closures around Warwick

A NUMBER of roads around the Southern Downs remain closed to flood waters this morning.

Police are patrolling at Lynhurst Ln bridge which has been significantly damaged by floodwaters and remains closed to traffic.

Kerri Stone Burmester shared this photo of Lyndhurst Ln bridge damaged by floodwaters on Warwick Community Noticeboard this morning. Kerri Stone Burmester

Warwick police Sergeant Lisa Self said the station had been fielding a mammoth number of calls about roads around the Rose City.

"We have had a lot of people calling us through yesterday and today," Sgt Self said.

"We are encouraging people to call 13 19 40 to check on roads, especially if they're travelling outside of Warwick.

"We know the Grafton St bridge and Lyndhurst Ln bridge have sustained some damage and at this stage it looks as though they could be closed for some time."

Mayor Tracy Dobie said council workers were out assessing damage on roads.

"We'll be keeping the disaster centre going over the weekend," Cr Dobie said.

"Our goal as the council is to protect our ratepayers as much as possible and ensure we can apply for funding from the National Disaster Relief and Recovery."

Damage to the Grafton St bridge caused by floodwaters. Deanna Naughten

The New England and Cunningham Hwys are currently open, though 60 locals roads remain closed as of 6.30 this morning.

Closed roads within Warwick

Queens Park Weir, Warwick

Rosehill Road, Warwick (at railway crossing, near Oehlmann Road,just past bacon factory)

Allora Back Road near Lyndhurst Lane, Warwick

Bellinghams Road, Warwick

Grafton Street (between East St and Meadowbank)

Lyndhurst Lane between Cunningham Highway and Warwick-Allora Road

& Lyndhurst Lane Bridge

East Street,Warwick (Between Canningvale Road & Pratten Street)

East Street, Warwick (Between Percy and Conrad St)

Victoria Street at Cox's Bridge, Warwick

Little Pratten Street (Between McEvoy and East Street)

Wallace Street, Warwick (Rosehill Road Bridge)

Percy Street Railway Bridge (Between McEvoy and Lyons subway)

Fitzroy Street (subway)

Cleary Street, Warwick (Water over road)

Closed roads - Northern district

Ryeford-Pratten Road, Pratten

School of the Arts Road, Pratten

Warwick-Allora Back Road (at Glengallan Creek)

Warwick-Allora Back Road (Between Willowvale Road and Upper Wheatvale Road)

Canal Creek Road, Leyburn

Clintonvale - Goomburra Road

Condamine River Road, Killarney (closed at The Head and Spring Creek - either end of the Cambanoora Gorge - per QPS request )

Condamine River Road, Pratten

Dalrymple Park, Allora (closed to campers)

Dwan Lane, Pratten

Wheatvale Plains Road, Wheatvale



Whites Road, Maryvale

Emu Creek Road, EmuvaleFogarty Crossing Road, LeyburnGoomburra Road, Gladfield (Driver Reviver)Hermitage-Emuvale Road, DanderooHermitage Emuvale Road between Bartleys Road & the bridge, HermitageJingarry-Mt Sturt Road, JunabeeJunabee Road, Danderoo including at Braithwaite's BridgeKadows RoadKirklands Road, Willowvale Murrays BridgeO'Leary Road, (Between Pratten and Leyburn)

Closed roads - Stanthorpe and Granite Belt

Bents Road (Second Crossing)

Border Road, Applethorpe

Bourkes Road, Loch Lomond



Old Wallangarra Road, Wyberba



Pyramids Road (Floodway heading into the National Park)



Sundown Road, Ballandean (near the Waste Transfer Station)

Tummaville Road



West Road, Stanthorpe

Water Over Road (proceed with caution):

Allans Road, Freestone

Allora Back Road, (Near Allora)

Allora-Goomburra Road, Berat and Goomburra (TMR)

Amosfield Road - Kettle Swamp Creek

Berat-Forest Springs Road, Forest Springs

Fletcher Road, Fletcher

Forest Plains Road, Forest Plains

Jack Smith Gully Road, Swan Creek

Merriwa Street, Wallangarra

Myrtle Hill Road, Swan Creek

Rangers Road, West Warwick

Ryans Road, Freestone

Stanthorpe-Texas Road, near Old Pikedale Station

Tannymorel Road, Tannymorel

Upper Wheatvale Road, Wheatvale (Near Millars Road)

Yangan Road,Yangan (past the Hermitage)