Weekend road closures around Warwick

A NUMBER of roads around the Southern Downs remain closed to flood waters this morning.
Police are patrolling at Lynhurst Ln bridge which has been significantly damaged by floodwaters and remains closed to traffic.
Warwick police Sergeant Lisa Self said the station had been fielding a mammoth number of calls about roads around the Rose City.
"We have had a lot of people calling us through yesterday and today," Sgt Self said.
"We are encouraging people to call 13 19 40 to check on roads, especially if they're travelling outside of Warwick.
"We know the Grafton St bridge and Lyndhurst Ln bridge have sustained some damage and at this stage it looks as though they could be closed for some time."
Mayor Tracy Dobie said council workers were out assessing damage on roads.
"We'll be keeping the disaster centre going over the weekend," Cr Dobie said.
"Our goal as the council is to protect our ratepayers as much as possible and ensure we can apply for funding from the National Disaster Relief and Recovery."
The New England and Cunningham Hwys are currently open, though 60 locals roads remain closed as of 6.30 this morning.
Closed roads within Warwick
Queens Park Weir, Warwick
Rosehill Road, Warwick (at railway crossing, near Oehlmann Road,just past bacon factory)
Allora Back Road near Lyndhurst Lane, Warwick
Bellinghams Road, Warwick
Grafton Street (between East St and Meadowbank)
Lyndhurst Lane between Cunningham Highway and Warwick-Allora Road
& Lyndhurst Lane Bridge
East Street,Warwick (Between Canningvale Road & Pratten Street)
East Street, Warwick (Between Percy and Conrad St)
Victoria Street at Cox's Bridge, Warwick
Little Pratten Street (Between McEvoy and East Street)
Wallace Street, Warwick (Rosehill Road Bridge)
Percy Street Railway Bridge (Between McEvoy and Lyons subway)
Fitzroy Street (subway)
Cleary Street, Warwick (Water over road)
Closed roads - Northern district
Ryeford-Pratten Road, Pratten
School of the Arts Road, Pratten
Warwick-Allora Back Road (at Glengallan Creek)
Warwick-Allora Back Road (Between Willowvale Road and Upper Wheatvale Road)
Canal Creek Road, Leyburn
Clintonvale - Goomburra Road
Condamine River Road, Killarney (closed at The Head and Spring Creek - either end of the Cambanoora Gorge - per QPS request )
Condamine River Road, Pratten
Dalrymple Park, Allora (closed to campers)
Dwan Lane, Pratten
Wheatvale Plains Road, Wheatvale
Whites Road, Maryvale
Fogarty Crossing Road, Leyburn
Goomburra Road, Gladfield (Driver Reviver)
Hermitage-Emuvale Road, Danderoo
Hermitage Emuvale Road between Bartleys Road & the bridge, Hermitage
Jingarry-Mt Sturt Road, Junabee
Junabee Road, Danderoo including at Braithwaite's Bridge
Kadows Road
Kirklands Road, Willowvale Murrays Bridge
O'Leary Road, (Between Pratten and Leyburn)
Closed roads - Stanthorpe and Granite Belt
Bents Road (Second Crossing)
Border Road, Applethorpe
Bourkes Road, Loch Lomond
Old Wallangarra Road, Wyberba
Pyramids Road (Floodway heading into the National Park)
Sundown Road, Ballandean (near the Waste Transfer Station)
Tummaville Road
West Road, Stanthorpe
Water Over Road (proceed with caution):
Allans Road, Freestone
Allora Back Road, (Near Allora)
Allora-Goomburra Road, Berat and Goomburra (TMR)
Amosfield Road - Kettle Swamp Creek
Berat-Forest Springs Road, Forest Springs
Fletcher Road, Fletcher
Forest Plains Road, Forest Plains
Jack Smith Gully Road, Swan Creek
Merriwa Street, Wallangarra
Myrtle Hill Road, Swan Creek
Rangers Road, West Warwick
Ryans Road, Freestone
Stanthorpe-Texas Road, near Old Pikedale Station
Tannymorel Road, Tannymorel
Upper Wheatvale Road, Wheatvale (Near Millars Road)
Yangan Road,Yangan (past the Hermitage)