WEEKEND WEATHER: Cold starts to continue

WINTER is still in full swing in Warwick, with cold mornings set to continue.
Despite the warm sunny days, fireplaces all over Warwick are still getting a good workout with single digit overnight minimums the norm.
Today's top is set to reach 20 degrees before dropping to just one degree overnight.
There's a chance of a light morning frost tomorrow before a maximum of 19.
Sunday will see a frozen zero degree start ahead of a top of 21.
There is also a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.
Looking to the week ahead, Monday is headed for a top of 21 degrees after a one degree overnight minimum.
Low temperatures will dip below zero again on Tuesday (-1) and Wednesday (-2) with daytime temperatues steady in the low 20s.