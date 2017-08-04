WEEKEND WEATHER: Cold starts to continue

Another morning of frost for the Rose City.

WINTER is still in full swing in Warwick, with cold mornings set to continue.

Despite the warm sunny days, fireplaces all over Warwick are still getting a good workout with single digit overnight minimums the norm.

Today's top is set to reach 20 degrees before dropping to just one degree overnight.

There's a chance of a light morning frost tomorrow before a maximum of 19.

Sunday will see a frozen zero degree start ahead of a top of 21.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

Looking to the week ahead, Monday is headed for a top of 21 degrees after a one degree overnight minimum.

Low temperatures will dip below zero again on Tuesday (-1) and Wednesday (-2) with daytime temperatues steady in the low 20s.