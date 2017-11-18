WEGGI: The one who cleaned up the egg

MOMENT IN HISTORY: Brothers Robert and John Marlton, whose father had to clean the egg off the train and pick up Billy Hughes' hat in 1917.

WHEN talking about the Warwick Egg Incident, it's often the throwing of the egg that gets the most attention and the spark it created to start the Australian Federal Police.

But has anyone spared a thought for the poor person who had to clean up the mess?

Well two men certainly were this weekend because they are the sons of the lad porter tasked with the sticky job.

John and Robert Marlton, sons of Bob Marlton, attended the re-enactment of the Warwick Egg Incident yesterday.

They were delighted to see a young boy wearing a hat with the title 'Lad Porter' as that was the exact role their father played one hundred years ago.

Bob Marlton, who was 15 at the time, had to pick up Billy Hughes' hat after it was knocked from his head by the egg.

As he was the most junior railway officer, he was also given the unfortunate task of cleaning up the broken eggs.

There is dispute over how many eggs were thrown that day.

But as Bob was the one with the sponge in his hand, he can probably be trusted when he says it was more than one.

Robert Marlton said their father talked about the incident from time to time when they were growing up.

"Our dad was a storyteller and we're concerned we never wrote them down,” he said.

"We wish we had now,” John Marlton said.

The mother of the men also played a role on that infamous day in Warwick.

"Supposedly the school kids came down to do a guard of honour and our mother was part of the guard of honour,” John said.

The brothers attended the history seminar at St Mary's Hall yesterday and learnt a little bit more about the famous day in 1917.

Living in Warwick since 1942 with their family, Robert now lives in southern New South Wales but John has recently come back to the Rose City.