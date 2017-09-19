Weight of the world

JUBILATION: Michael Schrapel was all smiles after creating history at Allman Park on Saturday.

A RARE piece of history was created at the Allora Cup meeting at Allman Park at the weekend.

The 2016 edition of the feature race was moved to January this year after being washed out, with Air Diamond saluting for jockey Michael Schrapel.

On Saturday, Schrapel again finished on top, this time aboard Drum Master, for local trainer Les Clarke.

The Toowoomba apprentice's feat will likely never be matched.

It seemed like destiny Mr Schrapel would prove successful in racing, with father Brian riding for Australia in the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

"My father was an ex-Olympian in three-day eventing,” he said.

"We were always around horses, and I was riding a pony before I could walk, as well as doing pony club at a young age.

"My dad was a trainer, and that helped me get involved in some earlier rides.

"I started as an amateur jockey riding at a higher weight scale.

"From there, I got my weight under control, and completed a stint in Adelaide as an apprentice.”

Mr Schrapel took a two-year break from riding to help run the family farm in Victoria whilst his father was sick.

It was during this time his weight rose to 72 kilograms.

He said persistence and a desire to get back in the saddle helped him return to riding.

"I wanted a lifestyle change, so I moved to Toowoomba three and a half years ago,” Mr Schrapel said.

"Weight was an issue, and it did take some time to get it down.

"Being a more mature- aged apprentice, it was a bit more difficult to maintain my weight when I got it off.

"The warmer weather up here meant that I wasn't going to struggle in the colder months as can happen in Victoria.”

Mr Schrapel said his persistence made moments like Saturday's all the more sweet.

"I always try and return to where I've won a cup the previous season,” he said.

"Warwick is a track I love riding at.

"The facilities for jockeys and stablehands, as well as for the public, are great.

"I'm looking forward to coming down again for Warwick Cup day.”

Mr Schrapel has amassed a top record at Allman Park this calendar year, riding a winner in each of his three visits to the track.