Weird fetish hidden in every movie

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most renowned directors of all time.

Remarkably given his level of fame, the 56-year-old American filmmaker has actually only made nine films.

Giving meaning to the phrase "quality not quantity", Tarantino's uniquely made movies and captivating stories have all managed to maintain a cult status among fans across the world for many years.

In celebration of the director and to make the most of our extended time indoors, Foxtel Now is celebrating Tarantino by streaming his best filmography from today.

So we've dug up some things you might not have known about his films.

TARANTINO'S FOOT FETISH

Probably the most well-versed Tarantino quirk.

Brad Pitt even made fun of his foot fetish at this year's SAG Awards after winning Best Actor for Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood. "(I'd like to thank) Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet," he began. "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA."

Tarantino's big directorial break came with the 1994 movie Pulp Fiction - and also marked the beginning of his fixation with feet coming through on screen.

We witness Uma Thurman's feet a few times, as well as a "foot massage" dialogue between Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta). And we see Uma's feet yet again in Kill Bill (2003).

Another is the 'Cinderella' scene in the 2009 war flick Inglourious Basterds when Nazi Colonel Landa (Christoph Waltz) has a good perv at Bridget's (Diane Kruger) foot.

The list goes on for too long, but next time you watch a Tarantino movie keep a look out for close-up shots of various feet.

PULP FICTION/KILL BILL CROSSOVER

There's a reason why Uma was cast in the Kill Bill movies after Pulp Fiction.

It was Tarantino's plan all along. He even got her Pulp Fiction character Mia Wallace to anticipate the Kill Bill storyline, which hit cinemas nine years later.

Actor Uma Thurman in scene from film Pulp Fiction.

Portraying the wife of gangster Marcellus Wallace, her character is a wannabe actress who was offered a part on a TV show called 'Fox Force Five'. The show was to feature five women as assassins and agents.

In Kill Bill, her main protagonist, Beatrix Kiddo, is a member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, a group of five women who accomplish everything the fictional Fox Force Five did on their TV show.

Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.

LEO'S STRUGGLE WITH RACIST CHARACTER

Oscar winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio teamed up with Tarantino for the 2012 movie Django Unchained, co-starring Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson.

Playing the brutal character of Calvin Candie, DiCaprio was reportedly distressed with a number of racial slurs Tarantino had written into the script, including the repeated use of the 'N' word.

He ended up being convinced into it by Foxx, who said in an interview, "At one point he (DiCaprio) was feeling it was tough saying his lines, and Samuel pulled him aside and says, 'Hey motherf**ker, this is another Tuesday for us. Let's go'."

Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio star in the film, "Django Unchained”. Picture: AP

DiCaprio later admitted he had difficulty portraying the role.

"It was this incredibly interesting horrific character. I mean, there was absolutely nothing about this man I could identify with," he said.

" I hated him and it was one of the most narcissistic, racist characters I've ever read in my entire life."

TARANTINO'S FAKE BUSINESS EMPIRE

Tarantino has created an entire universe of his own made-up businesses.

In lieu of product placement, which is most commonly used across films, Tarantino prefers to fake it with his own brands.

It started with the Big Kahuna Burger fast-food chain which was featured in Reservoir Dogs (1992).

This is likely to have happened because the movie - one of his earliest films - was low budget and virtually unknown before its release.

Big Kahuna Burgers went on to have a stint in Pulp Fiction and a handful of movies after, and the Tarantino brand of cigarettes, Red Apple cigarettes, have appeared in almost his entire filmography.

