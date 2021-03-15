WELCOME BACK: 2021 Warwick Show to draw huge crowds

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

One of the Rose City’s biggest and most famous events is making its triumphant return to the events calendar in 2021, with a huge range of spectacles locked in.

The Warwick Show will open its gates on March 19-20, welcoming hundreds of producers, entertainers, rodeo competitors, and eager visitors back through its gates after the shock cancellation of the 2020 event.

For Show and Rodeo Society events co-ordinator Teilah McKelvey, seeing the event return with both old favourites and exciting new sections was a thrill for organisers and the community alike.

“We’ve got all of our traditional sections – your cooking, art, stud cattle, all of those things,” Mrs McKelvey said.

“Our stud cattle event always gets a great response from a lot of the ag schools, and a key aspect for us is to make sure the next generation is involved as our young judges and paraders.

Sideshow alley at the Warwick Show.

“Then you have the new additions such as Ashton’s circus, which was coming last year but we had to cancel … and in 2019 we reintroduced harness racing, so it’ll be great to have that historic event back as well.”

With the large Warwick Showgrounds venue allowing up to 25,000 people to flood through the gates, Mrs McKelvey urged Rose City residents to get behind their hometown show.

“It was pretty much this time last year we had to pull the pin and make the horrible phone calls to cancel everything, so it’s nice to know we’re only a couple of days out from the event,” she said.

“We understand it’s a long weekend and the opportunity to go away is there, but we’d love to see locals supporting the local show because ultimately we put it on for the community.”

Gates open at 6am on Friday and Saturday. Entry costs $12 for adults, $7 for concession, and free for children aged 12 and under.

Tickets will be available at the gate, or click here to pre-book.