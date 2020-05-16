Welcome back, Warwick: Residents react to rollback

HERE WE GO: It’s a “cautious” but bright future ahead for Tanya Roche from Crossdraw in Warwick.

THE lockdown is lifting, bringing Warwick one step closer to the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.

From today, Queenslanders will be able to travel up to 150km from their homes, restaurants and cafes will be able to seat 10 dine-in customers and up to 10 people will be able to gather in outdoor spaces, while adhering to social distancing regulations.

For Goomburra resident Carol Curtis, that means she can finally see her beloved, Brisbane-based grandchildren.

“I really, really miss them,” she said.

“We haven’t been able to get together as a family for so long.”

Mother’s Day, in particular, was hard for Mrs Curtis, as she remembered the passing of her own mother.

During isolation, husband Murray Curtis was a pillar of strength, emerging only twice from their beautiful bush property to buy essential goods.

Mr Curtis was in the high-risk category, due to the chronic lung disease he developed during his time as a motor trimmer many years ago.

“He’s good like that, he has his hobbies, his cars and his gardening,” she said. “He’s also a wonderful cook – he would cook us lots of meals in bulk, and we would freeze them.”

For business owners, the slow step back to normality gives hope for stronger trade in the next financial year.

Thuy vi Kable and Van ma Hony are excited to get back to work.

Owner of Crosstown Western Emporium Tanya Roche kept in touch with her clients via social media and was pleasantly surprised by the amount of local support.

“The lifting of restrictions is going to be great because we rely on such a broad area for our customers,” she said.

“This means we’ll be seeing people come out from Inglewood and the surrounding area very soon.”

The reopening of Queensland schools to all students on May 25 is predicted to bring another wave of shoppers.

“Parents will have more time for themselves, it will free people up to come shopping,” Mrs Roche said.

“I’m cautious but I’m optimistic – we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m looking forward to having more people through those doors, and getting interaction with customers again.”

Nail technician Thuy vi Kable missed her customers and co-workers the most.

“I’ve really missed work, I want to make my own money, I want to make it on my own.”

Fortunately, restrictions on nail salons lift this weekend, so Mrs Kable expects to be back by Monday.

She said her husband had been a “very good citizen”, keeping her in check while she dreamt of going swimming, eating out and going for long drives to the beach.

“He always made me check the distance before he agreed to drive us anywhere,” she said.

“But I think we will have a road trip this weekend.”