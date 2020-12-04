Menu
DELUGE: Tanks are overflowing and residents are hoping the rain continues to fall.
Weather

Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

Tessa Flemming
4th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
MORE than 80mm of rain has been dumped on parts of the Southern Downs following a surprise monster deluge last night.

The Granite Belt seemed to be the main receiver of liquid gold, with Bureau of Meteorlogy recording 24mm overnight.

But on the ground, recordings were much higher.

The Summit resident Nakita Garland scored 64mm overnight and a total of 101 mm in the past two days.

Like many rural residents, the rainfall was priceless to Ms Garland and her family.

“It means a hell of a lot. Being out of town and relying on the rain to fill our tanks can get quite worrisome at times,” she said.

“The last few weeks, we have had to cut back on, and really start to keep in check, our water usage as our main tank was approaching empty.

“No one wants to buy water this close to Christmas so it has been an absolute blessing to have our tanks now overflowing!”

Some lucky residents even reported rainfall of 88mm, near Thulimbah.

Totals were more slim in Warwick, where the Bureau of Meteorlogy only recorded 6.8mm overnight and Environdata recorded 12.8mm in Percy St.

But that could still change, with BOM forecasts predicting a 70 per cent possibility for another 3—10mm over the Granite Belt.

Leslie Dam remains at 11.68 per cent while Storm King Dam was 15.9 per cent as of November 30.

Warwick Daily News

