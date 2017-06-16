Welcome to 7-day trading

20°
Jonno Colfs | 16th Jun 2017 7:29 AM
Joan Penberthy said seven day trading will make no difference to her.
Joan Penberthy said seven day trading will make no difference to her. Jonno Colfs

THE Warwick shopping experience is set to change forever with the news seven-day trading is coming to the Southern Downs.

After years of debate, a ruling from the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission yesterday will see major stores in both Warwick and Stanthorpe able to trade on Sundays and public holidays from July 12.

The QIRC ruled in favour of parallel applications brought by the National Retailers Association for the two centres, saying Sunday trading would boost employment, increase consumer choice and support the vital tourism industry in both locations.

The decision follows a week-long hearing in February, which included site visits to each centre.

NRA Chief Executive Officer Dominique Lamb said the Commission was required to test each application against a range of criteria set out in the Trading (Allowable Hours) Act, including the needs of the community, the potential impact on all types of businesses, and the net effect on employment.

"On balance, the commission found that these two applications met the required criteria, and has ruled that large stores will be able to trade on Sundays and most public holidays from July 12,” Ms Lamb said.

"In the case of Warwick, this will also support smaller businesses in the Rose City shopping centre to open if they wish to, when previously the centre was closed because the major traders were forced to shut their doors.”

Rose City Shoppingworld manager Jason Gard said their research showed seven-day trading was what people wanted.

"We're definitely in favour of this and have just been waiting for the ruling ever since the hearing,” he said.

"The good thing is this applies to everyone within Rose City Shoppingworld, not just our major tenants.

"I'd hope our tenants will take advantage of this ruling but we've only just advised them, so we'll have to wait and see.”

Mr Gard said he was sure Rose City tenants would look into all the options and make their own decisions.

"Everyone is now allowed to trade between 9am and 6pm on Sundays but when they actually open is up to them,” he said.

"I do think it will attract more shopping and more shoppers and it's starting just in time for Jumpers and Jazz, which will be of huge benefit to the town and retailers.

"The festival runs over 10 days and includes two Sundays, when retailers previously had to be closed - now they can open for trade and capture some of influx of people to the town and that particular market.”

Mr Gard said he hoped it might also keep shoppers' dollars in Warwick.

"I'd like to think this will keep more people shopping locally,” he said.

"It's a very big win for our retailers.

"It's great for them they are now able to open if they want to.”

Peter McErlean, who owns a Palmerin St business, said he didn't think it was a good idea. "Small businesses have been allowed to open on Sundays for ages,” he said.

"But nobody is.

"We've considered closing on Sundays because of how dead it is.”

Mr McErlean said he hoped it might stop people from shopping elsewhere.

"But that's about it, personally it won't affect me much at all,” he said.

"Most small business owners don't want to work any more than they already do.

"And it won't create more jobs - I don't think the public really understand how it works.”

Shopper Joan Penberthy said the move could be good for Warwick.

"I'd think that small businesses would want to open on that extra day, for those extra taking, but Warwick is pretty dead on a Sunday so I don't know.”

Mrs Penberthy said the completion of the Rose City development might help.

"People will come to see what it's all about and it might keep people heading out of town.

"I think people just like spending money, which might be good for local small businesses.

Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh said the chamber was looking forward to the benefits Sunday trade will provide in the community.

"We're also looking forward to working with those in both the retail and hospitality sectors in relation to tapping into the growing tourism market,” she said.

