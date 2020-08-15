Welfare requests reach record low in Warwick

HELPING HAND: The coronavirus supplement has enabled more Warwick residents to become self-sufficient, according to a spokesman from the Salvation Army.

STRUGGLING Warwick residents were able to wade through the economic cost of the coronavirus-related closures, as one-in three people were kept afloat by the multi-billion dollar Federal Government coronavirus stimulus package.

Leading economist Jeff Borland from the University of Melbourne said the additional $550-a-fortnight raised many Australians out of poverty for the first time.

These figures were reflected in the number of welfare requests seen at the Warwick Salvation Army.

Corps officer Richard Hardaker said the charity had noticed a significant drop in people requiring welfare over the last few months.

“We used to see four or five people coming in each week, but now some weeks we don’t see anyone,” Mr Hardaker said.

The additional government payment acted similarly to the welfare payment provided by the Salvos, in that it allowed residents doing it tough to purchase what they needed, on their terms, with dignity.

“It means other people don’t necessarily know they’ve come to a community (or government) organisation for help,” Mr Hardaker said.

A recent poll by the Daily News revealed 63 per cent of readers had benefited from the supplement, with the vast majority of local residents using the money to pay household bills or pay off debt.

Just 11 per cent of people polled said they’d used the money to splurge on unnecessary items.

The supplement will be reduced to $250-a-fortnight in September.