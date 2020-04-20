STATE Development Minister Cameron Dick has told the New South Wales Government to "back off" amid revelations it was in discussions with Virgin to relocate the Queensland headquarters interstate.

"Can I just say this to the NSW Treasurer, back off, back right off, just don't go there," he said.

"If the world knows one thing, it knows this - there is nothing more dangerous than Queenslanders with their backs to the wall.

"We will stop at nothing to ensure the headquarters of Virgin remains in Queensland."

Asked whether this meant Queensland would consider a bigger bail out - larger than the $200 million already on the table - Mr Dick said the Government was going to monitor the situation closely.

Minister Cameron Dick speaks during a press conference at Parliament House, Brisbane. Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images

"If there's more we need to put in, we will consider that," he said.

The Minister said New South Wales "might want to bring a peashooter to the fight, that's fine - we'll bring a bazooka and we're not afraid to use it."

"I think this is more about propping up the Western Sydney airport than it is about the genuine interests of Virgin workers," he said.

A grounded Virgin Australia aircraft parked at Brisbane Airport after the Australian government forced airline carriers to cut both their domestic and international flights in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AAP Image/Darren England)

He called on the Federal Government to support Virgin workers in Queensland and to release the principals it was reportedly working on to support a two airline policy in Australia.

"The Prime Minister often says how good is Queensland, the truth is how good are 5000 Virgin jobs in Queensland, how good is 1200 jobs at the Bowen Hills headquarters for Virgin," he said.

Originally published as 'We'll bring a bazooka': Qld goes to war over NSW Virgin raid