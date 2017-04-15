Well done to the TTC president last week

HORSEPOWER with Gerard Walsh

FORMER Warwick Cowboys footballer and Wheatvale cricketer Kent Woodford is now involved in racing in Toowoomba.

He is president of the Toowoomba Turf Club, and going on the success of the Weetwood is making a pretty good go of it.

There are plenty of former Warwick players doing well on the playing field and some like Kent doing well in administration.

Kent might be living in Toowoomba but he is still a passionate Cowboys supporter and goes to four or five Warwick games a year in the TRL.

Killarney games

THERE will be some Australian team games in polocrosse at Killarney today as well as the regular Gold Coast carnival.

The fields and facilities at Killarney are great. I reckon this area has three of the best 10 facilities in Australia for polocrosse, Warwick, Killarney and Cunningham.

All of our fields can also handle a fair of rain.

Picnic races

SOUNDS like there won't be much of a break between the Easter Monday races and the May 13 Warwick Picnic Races.

The Warwick Turf Club has been promoting Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo as their special guest and entertainer, and it has created quite a lot of interest.

Easter Car meet

IS THERE a better venue in Australia for car club meets?

We attract a lot here, and the Pontiac Nationals this weekend are a great example. They all spend heaps of money in town.