Well Women's clinic visits region

FOR YOUR HEALTH: Women's health nurse Kathryn Anning will conduct free clinics in July.

WOMEN on the Southern Downs will have access to a free health clinic next month.

Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service mobile women's health nurse Kathryn Anning will visit a variety of locations to conduct the Well Women's clinics throughout July.

Ms Anning urged local women to take advantage of the free and confidential service available to all women.

"A pap smear every two years can prevent the most common form of cervical cancer in up to 90% of cases, and is the best protection against cervical cancer,” Ms Anning said.

"All women who have ever had sex should start having pap smears between the ages of 18 and 20 years, or two years after first having sex, whichever is later.”

Ms Anning also provides a range of other services including breast awareness and sexual health testing as well as advice for issues such as continence, menopause, contraception and general well-being.

The clinics will be held from 9am-3pm at the Warwick Hospital specialist clinic on July 4 and 19 (phone 46603841 for bookings and inquiries); at Stanthorpe Hospital on July 6 (phone 46833460) and Clifton Medical Centre on July 11 (phone 4697 3097).