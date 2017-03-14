Wellness discussed at Granite Belt seminar

HEALTH TALKS: Three seminars hosted by Border Landcare Organic Group will be held at Wallangarra's Railway Cafe. The first two seminars will be hosted by Carolyn Ditchfield (inset).

MAINTAINING health throughout life's tough challenges will be the main topic discussed over three seminars held by the Border Landcare Organic Group.

Over recent years, BLOG has promoted a number of events to educate about soil and plant health, but has now taken a step to examine human health.

The three day-long seminars will be held over March, April and May at the Wallangarra Railway Cafe and will look at a range of topics relating to health.

The presenter for the first two seminars is renowned agronomist Carolyn Ditchfield.

Mrs Ditchfield spent several years as the agronomist for Nutri-Tech Solutions, an Australian leader in the development and production of biological and organic agricultural and human health products.

The first seminar, on Saturday, March 25, will discuss soil, plant and animal health.

It will cover the essential nutrients, as well as showing how the minerals need to balance each other in the soil.

The issue of chemical versus organic growing will be discussed and related to pests and diseases.

Participants will also learn how critically the health of your animals depends on the health of your soil and plants.

During the second seminar on Saturday, April 22, Mrs Ditchfield will also delve into human health.

She will cover features of food quality today, processed foods and additives.

From this base, she will discuss the impact on the gut biome and the now widely- recognised healthy gut story and its implications for our wellbeing.

Mrs Ditchfield said she is looking forward to sharing the links between health and nature with everyone.

"The way I'm seeing (the seminar) is an opportunity to download a lot of links people don't pull together,” she said.

"That nature does have the power to sort itself out in most situations, you just have to understand it.”

The presenter for the third seminar, on the connection of nutrition to mental health on Saturday, May 20 is Nathan Rose.

Mr Rose is the Technical Education Manager for Metagenics, a Brisbane based firm which is a national leader in the research and development of natural medicine supplements for health practitioners.

Mr Rose has written extensively on this subject as well as presenting at conferences for health practitioners and will provide a number of insights into the topic.

The seminars are $15 each for BLOG members or $20 for non-members, including morning tea and lunch.

BLOG membership can be purchased for $15 per year.

Registration is essential for each seminar and can be booked a week up until the date.

Phone (02)67363500 to reserve your spot.

More information on the seminars and BLOG membership can be found at granitenet.com.au/groups/ environment/blog.

This project is part of the $25million of National Landcare Programme investment that Local Land Services is delivering to boost farm gate productivity and improve environmental health across NSW.

