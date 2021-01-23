‘WE’RE BACK’: Gift shop owners return with new venture

OPENING UP: Natural Country Living owners Joanne and Ken Edminstone prepare for an early 2021 opening.

AFTER 10 years of producing soaps for the online market, one Warwick couple is preparing to take their soap factory to the next level.

Natural Country Living creators Joanne and Ken Edminstone are busily preparing a shopfront arrival in coming months.

“Soap’s definitely not a new thing for us but we’ve sort of kept very quiet locally,” Mrs Edminstone said.

“But now we’re ready to share it with Warwick.”

The store will also boast gourmet food, country homeware and body products.

Before turning their sights on soap, the pair were better known for their gift shop inside Rose City Shoppingworld, which they sold in 2006.

Mrs Edminstone said they turned to becoming a soap factory after noticing a growing interest in natural and Australian made skincare.

“Being the soap factory, that’s our most unique part of our business. It’s all made right here in store, with a lot of handmade and Australian made products, which is want people want,” she said.

“Everyone is looking to get away from the chemicals and all the nasties in commercially-produced products.

“What you put on your skin is just as important as what you eat.”

The pair hopes to officially open by February or March, but in the meantime you can check out their online range here.

You can find Natural Country Living at 124 Palmerin St, next to Voyage Fitness.