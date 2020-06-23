WE’RE FOR YOU: WDN remains the voice of the community

WE’VE GOT A JOB TO DO: WDN journalists Tessa Flemming, Jessica Paul, Kerri Moore (editor), Bianca Hrovat and Emily Clooney.

NEWS is changing: After more than 150 years of the Warwick Daily News, the physical publication will cease production on Saturday, June 27.

As job cuts swept across the country, many Australian newspapers forced to make significant changes to their output, leaving many rural and regional areas devoid of local coverage.

On the Southern Downs, however, your stories will continue to be shared.

Five dedicated journalists remain on staff, living in Warwick, to ensure the community remains connected, entertained and informed seven days a week.

We will continue to cover the stories that matter to you.

From high-adrenaline footy games, to the struggles of severe fire seasons, the wins of Warwick businesses and the loss of beloved residents, daily digital news offers a degree of local, timely and tailored coverage that is impossible to replicate in weekly papers, or news outlets further afield.

For as long as the WDN masthead continues online, there will be trained reporters who hit the ground running at 7am, making calls, scheduling interviews, taking photographs and pumping out, on average, five stories each, every single day.

There will be someone to sit in and relay the law and order of the Warwick Magistrates and District Court, someone to pour over council records and hold local government accountable and someone to attend weekly livestock sales and share the stories of our farmers.

More than anything, there will be someone who genuinely cares about the people of the Southern Downs and their stories.

We have cried, laughed and cheered with this community, and we hope to do so for generations to come.

The future of The Daily News has always been reliant on its customer base and we hope our valued readers will continue to support us, so we can continue to serve our community long into the future.

Purchasing a digital susbcription will help secure the future of the Warwick Daily News and ensure our local journalists can continue to cover the issues that matter most to you.

It will help ensure you continue to have a voice.

The way you consume news may now change to being on a phone, tablet or laptop screen, but what will not change is that your local paper is here for you.

At the moment, you can give it a go with a free trial for two months, or you can make a 12 month commitment to receive a free tablet.