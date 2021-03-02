Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

We’re gonna need a bigger boat: 400kg shark caught

by Angira Bharadwaj
2nd Mar 2021 5:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A group of Sydney fishermen were not fully equipped for their monster find on the weekend after they reeled in a mammoth 395kg tiger shark during a fishing competition.

Port Hacking Game Fishing Club member Paul Barning and his crew, on a boat dubbed the "Dark Horse", were photographed struggling to fit the huge fish onto their vessel.

The tiger shark was caught on a 15kg break line about 15km off the coast, between Botany Bay and Port Hacking, during the NSW Game Fishing Association Interclub State Championships over the weekend.

 

A shark weighing 394.5kg was caught during a fishing competition on the weekend. Picture: Facebook
A shark weighing 394.5kg was caught during a fishing competition on the weekend. Picture: Facebook

 

The team on Dark Horse took 45 minutes to reel the fish in on Sunday.

 

Port Hacking Game Fishing Club member Paul Barning caught the shark. Picture: Facebook
Port Hacking Game Fishing Club member Paul Barning caught the shark. Picture: Facebook

 

The successful catch came after the crew lost a fish they had hooked a day earlier after spending a gruelling six hours trying to bring it on board.

The shark was brought into shore, weighed, and then given to scientists for marine research.

Social media pictures showed crowds surrounding the carcass as it was weighed.

Mr Barning and the club did not wish to comment on their catch.

According to the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the common shark species can grow up to 600cm in length and weigh up to 1000kg and are more popular among game fishers over commercial fishers because of their low market value.

Born about 50-75cm long, the average tiger shark will grow to about 287-330cm in length.

NSWGFA records shows that the largest tiger shark caught was a 694.5kg male landed by Jason Hewitt from Swansea in 2008.

While the animal isn't protected in Australia, there have been growing calls from the Australian Marine Conservation Society and the Humane Society International for them to be listed as endangered after a study found a shocking 71 per cent decline in their population over three decades.

Originally published as We're gonna need a bigger boat: 400kg shark caught

More Stories

boat botany bay editors picks sharkm fishing tiger shark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News As the Premier trades barbs with the federal Treasurer, shocking figures show how Queenslanders took economic security into their own hands during the pandemic.

        • 2nd Mar 2021 5:15 AM
        COURT WRAP: Warwick drug crimes, DV offenders, and more

        Premium Content COURT WRAP: Warwick drug crimes, DV offenders, and more

        Crime From a man who dumped juice over his partner to someone with a stash of weed, these...

        NAMED: 21yo accused of stabbing attack on two men

        Premium Content NAMED: 21yo accused of stabbing attack on two men

        News The man will remain in police custody after being charged with one pcount of...

        HOT PROPERTY: Businesses to battle for Big Apple

        Premium Content HOT PROPERTY: Businesses to battle for Big Apple

        News The Granite Belt landmark could soon be on the move, with two industry names set to...