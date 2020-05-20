Menu
Leo Hoffs, owner of Currumbin Boatshed, said life has been a struggle since the Queensland border closed. Picture: Jerad Williams
Business

‘We’re hanging onto hope domestic tourism picks up’

by ROSEMARY BALL
20th May 2020 6:39 AM
LEO Hoffs loves to entertain Gold Coasters at his tackle and watercraft hire shop but is missing "the fellas from down south".

Currumbin Boatshed, on the shore of Currumbin Creek, has been a hive of activity for more than 10 years. But owner Mr Hoffs said during winter his biggest customers were tourists from Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra.

Mr Hoff said business had been dying since borders closed March 26.

"Over the cooler months, like now and through winter, we have a lot of fellas from down south who come to the Coast to have fun in the sun. They often venture to businesses like ours.

"If the borders stay closed and they can't come, it's going to be really hard."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warns borders could remain closed until September despite recent easing of some restrictions.

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the Queensland borders would close on March 26. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Currumbin Alley Surf School owner Sam Chillcot said: "I am not a health expert but it would be a good thing if they could relax the laws a little bit and see how we go.

"We are hanging onto the hope domestic tourism will pick up."

Qld Scuba Dive owner Mark Salter said he did not want the borders to open till "everything was 100 per cent right".

"If we get a boom of tourists and the infection spreads - we could be in a lot of trouble."

