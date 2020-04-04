WE’RE OPEN: Rose City butcher back on track post isolation

BACK ON THE TOOLS: Paul Carey is happy to be back at the shop.

LINES of shoppers converged at a distance outside Rose City Premium Meats to show their support for the businesses which reopened today.

The store was forced to close two weeks ago after one of the owners Peter Wright contracted COVID-19 at a birthday party in Noosa.

Mr Wright and employees immediately went into isolation but no one else tested positive.

Co-owner Paul Carey said he was happy to be back and hoped to soon be joined by his Mr Wright.

“We’ve been really busy this morning, it’s good to be back to work now we’ve done our isolation period, lots of well wishes and thanking us for being back” Mr Carey said.

“Peter’s a little while off but we’ve been having lengthy discussions on the phone, planning and making a lot of changes moving forward in our business.”

Mr Wright said he felt physically fine and was eager to get back.

“I’ve remained in isolation and will be until I get proper clearance but once that’s done, I’ll be hitting it on the front foot as soon as I am able,” he said.

“I’m pleased that so far we seem to have been getting the customer and community support we need.”

With many restrictions enforced over the past two weeks, Mr Carey said coming back and leaving his house was like being in a new world.

“The whole world has really changed in the time we’ve been gone,” he said.

FLOCKING TO THE STORE: The butcher said this morning has been very busy and many phone orders have come through as well.

“It was hard when we closed as it took a long time to get our business to where it was but I just think we are so fortunate no one else got sick and we were able to re-open in such a short time.”

Mr Carey said the store will now have two separate teams as a contingency plan, should the virus come back to the community.

“A lot of businesses are doing this now encase it rears its head again,” he said.

“Washing our hands after every customer, maintaining that social distance and shifting things around.”

Mr Carey said he was very grateful for the returned trade.

“I have had no negativity so far,” he said.

“Of all the things, I didn’t think I’d ever be faced with in business I didn’t think of a pandemic, but we’ve survived and we’ll see what the future brings.”