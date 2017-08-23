BODY IN CREEK: How did woman die in popular park?

The exclusion zone around the area where a woman, 69, was found face-down in shallow water in West Creek at Kearneys Spring was removed Monday afternoon.

POLICE are piecing together the final movements of a Toowoomba woman found dead in shallow waters in West Ck at Kearneys Spring on Monday morning.

Initial investigations have determined the 69-year-old finished work at Coles on Stenner St about 2.30am and had been walking home.

The woman, still in her work uniform, crossed through West Creek possibly around 2.50am, crossing the water way at some point.

It wasn't until 9.30am that a woman walking the banks of the creek in the popular park found her body face down, triggering a crime scene to be set up and nearby homes to be door-knocked.

Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Paul McCusker and Darling Downs Detective Inspector Dave Isherwood at the scene on Monday. Tom Gillespie

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Dave Isherwood said the woman had suffered no obvious signs of trauma, and no cause of death had been established.

The woman's death is being treated as suspicious until police received the results of a post-mortem examination.

"The fact there are no real signs of injury suggest it was not foul play," he said.

Some personal items linked to the woman were found in the murky creek, but police believe there to be more to be located.

Police investigators and photographers search through a bin near to where a woman's body was found in West Creek in Kearneys Spring on August 21, 2017. Tom Gillespie

Det. Insp. Isherwood said the dive squad would return to West Creek as part of the ongoing investigation.

"There are other items we need to find," he said.

The woman had been working with her son-in-law who was a distributor at Coles when she finished her last shift.

Police door-knocked nearby homes including the caravan park that overlooks the park again yesterday and renewed an appeal for information from the public.

SCENE: Two paint marks on the banks of West Creek in Kearneys Spring after a woman, 69, was found dead in the water. Tara Miko

While detectives believe they have tracked the woman's final hours and movements from Stenner St to the park.

Police have not ruled out the possibility she may have entered the water after 3am.

The post-mortem results are expected to pinpoint the exact time frame, as well as how she came to be in the water.

"There is no physical evidence suggesting violence has been perpetrated on the deceased person which makes it more a death by misadventure than by intervention of a third party," Det. Insp. Isherwood said.

He renewed an appeal for information from the public regarding any sign of the woman in the park between 2.45am and 4am.

Report details to Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.