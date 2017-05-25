West State School students stand up for safety

STUDENTS from Warwick West State School had a special visit from Bruce and Denise Morcombe yesterday morning and walked away with an important message.

It's been 14 years since the Morcombe's son Daniel disappeared from a bus stop on the Sunshine Coast and Bruce and Denise have dedicated their lives to keeping the children of Queensland safe from harm.

Under the banner of their Daniel Morcombe Foundation the couple tour schools across the state passing on their message.

Mr Morcombe said there were a couple of keys steps kids needed to follow to stay safe.

"Firstly, they need to recognise,” he said.

"Understand the signals their body is giving them, recognise if someone is making them feel unsafe, uncomfortable or nervous.

"Secondly, they need to react; stomp their feet, put their hand up and yell out 'no, my body belongs to me!'.

"And thirdly they need to report anyone who is threatening - tell a trusted adult, a police officer or teacher - someone who can help.”

Mr Morcombe said cyber safety had become a focus of the foundation over recent times.

"A lot of predators are using the anonymity of the internet to reach vulnerable young people,” he said.

"You never really know who you're chatting to and that's a worry.

"It's a big challenge for parents and we have several helpful videos on our website to help parents keep control of their children's online activity.

Mr Morcombe said it was important children understand if they found themselves in danger it was not their fault.

"They have the right to stand up to an adult if they feel threatened,” he said.

"Children are taught to listen and respect adults, but in some circumstances they need to have the confidence to be able to get out of that situation.”

Warwick West State School principal Jason Callcott said he was excited to finally have the Moreombes visit.

"They share an excellent message that we speak to our students about regularly and it was great to have them here to reinforce it all,” he said.

"Keeping our kids safe in the community and online is so important to us.

"Cyber safety is a growing issue and we remind our kids,'if you wouldn't do it in the real world, don't do it online'.”