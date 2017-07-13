West students have three favourite players from Origin 3

THE BEST: Warwick West State School students William Gross, Jack Rossiter, Sophie Strom, Harrison Newton and Ashlee McGee do a Queenslander chant in the wake of the Marooons win in State of Origin.

VALENTINE Holmes and Cameron Smith received two votes each for player of the match and Cameron Munster one as Warwick West State School students basked in the glory of a Maroons 22-6 victory in the State of Origin decider on Wednesday night at Suncorp Stadium.

The Wally Lewis Medal for player of the series was presented to Dane Gagai and rightly so but when it came to Origin 3, the five Warwick West students who spoke to the Daily News today came up with three names for their best player.

Smith was in fact the player of the match last night.

There are 525 students at Warwick West and principal Jason Callcott made the point that they only remember one New South Wales win in their lifetimes.

The principal even added at assembly this morning "Queensland beautiful one day, perfect the next".

"I was really upset when the Blues won that one series," William Gross said.

He has been to a State of Origin match in Melbourne but when you ask him the result, his voice drops when he admits the Blues won the game when he was in the stands.

But he can remember many more Maroons wins than losses.

"Cameron Munster was my player of the match, he played out of his skin," William said.

Jack Rossiter and Ashlee McGee named Smith as their man of the match while Sophie Strom and Harrison Newton went for winger Valentine Holmes and his three tries.