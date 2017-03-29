29°
Westside gets a makeover

Jonno Colfs | 29th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
WEST WORKS: Westside owner Kieran Doherty oversees a complete resurfacing of the centre carpark.
WEST WORKS: Westside owner Kieran Doherty oversees a complete resurfacing of the centre carpark.

WARWICK'S Westside Shopping Centre is more than 40 years old but its just undergone a makeover that makes it look decades younger

The centre has undergone months of major work as owners Kieran and Rhonda Doherty look to revitalise an old community hub.

The works have finished this week with a complete resurfacing of the centre car park, with the centre closed on Monday to allow for the works.

Mr Doherty said the centre was built in the 1970s by his wife's parents, Gary and Joyce Lancaster.

Mr and Mrs Doherty bought the centre off Mrs Lancaster in 2015 and saw an opportunity to expand upon the popular shopping spot.

"We've made a lot of changes and have slowly renovated the centre over the last two years,” Mr Doherty said.

"The first step was to upgrade the entire plumbing and electrical systems throughout the centre.

"Those bits you don't see.”

Mr Doherty said they had made it a priority to use only local tradespeople.

"We've been very lucky to have some great help for skilful local tradies,” he said.

"There were a lot of small jobs that needed doing around the place.

"We painted the centre and also extended the facade so that it runs all the way around into Self St.”

Mr Doherty said they added an outdoor eating area as well.

"We've landscaped this area around the tree, it's always been popular spot for families shopping at the takeaway shop,” he said.

"We added some new wooden bench tables and some nice plants and concreted the whole area.”

Mr Doherty said it was amazing how much interest they'd received since beginning the refurbishments.

"We've had a lot of phone calls from interested tenants,” he said. "We're at full capacity at the moment and people are still calling.”

Mr Doherty said bringing The Dance Centre to Westside had been a huge turning point. "It's phenomenal,” he said.

"There's no doubt it has been a major factor in revitalising the centre.

"They have 140 students and you certainly struggle to get a park in here on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

"It alone brings a lot of business to the shops here.”

Mr Doherty said the centre had become a real family affair.

"My sister Leah is the principal teacher at The Dance Centre,” he said.

"Rhonda's sister Louise Tait has opened two of the newest businesses in the centre and Mandy Nesbitt, owner of Charchy's is Rhonda's cousin.”

Mr Doherty said the car park resurfacing would be completed this week with line marking to be done in the near future.

"Following that all walkways and paths will be sprayed and resurfaced with a non-slip coating to make the centre safer for the large number of elderly customers and well as families with children,” he said.

"We have a lot of faith in Warwick and believe it has a lot of potential to grow and thrive.

"It's our home town, we love it and we're keen to turn this part of town back into the vibrant hub it once was.”

