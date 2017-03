WESTSIDE Shopping Centre on Wood St is having some major works done today.

The centre and all its shops are still open but the carpark is closed until tomorrow due to a complete resurfacing.

The works started this morning and at 2.30pm workmen were putting the finishing touches to the work.

Centre owner Kieran Doherty said the carpark will be line-marked in a few days.

"It will be open to traffic tomorrow as per usual," he said.