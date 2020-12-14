Wet landmark overflows with spectacular views

A veteran photographer ticked off one of his bucket list shots as Mt Coolum produced a spectacular waterfall

Marcoola resident Greg Forward has been a freelance photographer for nearly 30 years.

On Sunday afternoon he snapped impressive shots that had eluded him for three years.

"Since we have been here I haven't been able to see it really clearly from the eastern side of the mountain," he said.

"What a magnificent sight hopefully I will see it again closer up next time.

"Weather interests me, I take sunset and sunrise photos almost daily."

Braving the elements, Mr Forward had no time to grab his professional camera gear so he whipped out his phone camera.

"I use my iPhone more than I use my camera," he said.

"If you know how to get the settings right you can get some beautiful shots."

Unaccustomed to the Mt Coolum tourist track, Mr Forward chose to stay at the bottom of the path to take his shots.

"I would've loved to walk up closer to it, but not knowing the area very well I stuck to the roads," he said.