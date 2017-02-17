Wet weather offers cool respite

MAKING A SPLASH: Weather experts have predicted five days of rain for the Southern Downs.

HAVE an umbrella handy this weekend with weather experts predicting five days of rain.

It will come as welcome news for Southern Downs residents who sweltered through the hottest temperatures on record on Saturday when the mercury hit 42.2 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said the big wet was expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon with showers and storms until Wednesday.

"There is an inland trough in Western Queensland expected to bring wet conditions to parts of the Darling Downs," Mr Trenorden said.

The mercury will range between 18 and 36 degrees tomorrow and 19 and 31 degrees on Sunday, he said.

"The temperatures are going to be a lot more pleasant for the region this weekend."

But Mr Trenorden said it was too early to pack away the fans and swimwear.

"March can get extremely hot so another heatwave like we had last weekend can't be ruled out just yet," he said.

According to BOM, there is a 70% chance of showers on the Southern Downs tomorrow and 80% on Sunday.

Overnight temperatures were forecast to hover between 19 and 26 degrees tomorrow and Sunday.