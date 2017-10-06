29°
Wet weather set to continue in Warwick

MAKING A SPLASH: Wet weather is set to continue in Warwick tomorrow.
by Elyse Wurm

UMBRELLAS will keep getting a workout around town as wet weather sets in today and tomorrow, with rainy conditions expected to continue next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said a south-easterly change would bring cooler temperatures to Warwick tomorrow, with some early drizzle and cloud cover.

"There are showers, patchy rain and storms to the west of Warwick but some of that activity is likely to come across to Warwick from early afternoon onwards,” he said.

Mr Campbell said Warwick was set to experience rainfall of 5-10mm tomorrow, with drier conditions on Sunday.

"Heading into Sunday it's a much finer day possibly with an afternoon shower and less cloud around so a warmer temperature,” he said.

A top of 23 degrees is expected tomorrow, while Sunday is predicted to reach 27 degrees.

There is a chance of a shower and storm every day next week.

"It's a reasonably unsettled period of weather coming for the next week,” Mr Campbell said.

Warmer temperatures of 29 degrees are predicted for Monday and Tuesday, before a change brings down the temperature to 26 on Wednesday.

