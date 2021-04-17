Wet weather, storms to put damper on huge weekend of events

RAINY DAYS: Warwick is set for a wet start to the weekend before a cold front moves through. Picture: file

RAINY DAYS: Warwick is set for a wet start to the weekend before a cold front moves through. Picture: file

Wet weather could put a damper on a huge weekend of events in Warwick, according to experts' latest predictions.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting between 10mm - 20mm on Saturday for the Rose City, with the potential for totals up to 25mm on the Granite Belt.

While the official forecaster's Warwick rain gauge had collected only 1mm by 9am Saturday morning, BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said there could be plenty more on the way.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

"We're having the chance of showers and even rain today, thanks to a trough that is moving through southern parts of Queensland," Ms Hoff said.

"We also have a bit of a chance of seeing some storms around today, but generally we're expecting them a little bit further north, not over Warwick itself.

"Once this system moves offshore tonight, it's going to take that rain with it, and we're in for much drier days throughout most of next week."

A cold front following closely behind the rain system is set to send temperatures plummeting across the Southern Downs once again.

Ms Hoff said Warwick residents would shiver through single-digit overnight lows for much of the week, but it would be less extreme than the previous week's cold snap.

"We already have quite a low maximum (on Saturday) which is due to cold air coming up from the south, along with the cloud cover and rain cooling things down," she said.

"While our daytime temperatures are going to recover by midweek back into the mid-20s, our overnight temperatures are going to stay low."

Warwick is expected to reach a daytime maximum of 19C on Saturday and 21C on Sunday.

RELEVANT NEWS:

VOTE NOW: Which's the best bakery in Warwick

Reports of plans to wipe out RSL mural spark fierce outrage

FIRE UP: Netball superstars to hit Warwick