WET WEATHER: Warwick to see good drop of rain

PACK an umbrella if there's an outing on the cards in Warwick today because it's looking like the Rose City could see a decent amount of rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock said Warwick was predicted to experience between 10-20mm of rain today.

"There is a rain band approaching from the west which is associated with an upper trough, so that's where Warwick would be getting a bit of rain from today,” he said.

"It should be a reasonable total.”

Clouds have already gathered overhead and Mr Crock said the rain should fall over the next few hours.

"This afternoon is the peak and later tonight the rain with move off shore,” he said.

Showers are expected to continue over the next few days, with Mr Crock saying Warwick could see rain in the afternoons.

Lower than average temperatures are also accompanying the wet weather.

The average top temperature for Warwick in November is 28 degrees, but the Rose City is expected to reach a maximum of 19 degrees today and 23 degrees tomorrow.

Mr Crock said Warwick had experienced a few warmer days but November had been cooler than usual.

"Previous to that we've been in quite a cool air mass which has come from the south so it has been quite cool for this time of year,” he said.

Mr Crock said the temperatures are forecast to stay below average for the next three or four days at least.