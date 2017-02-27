Wet week ahead to wash away hot dry summer

WITH the end of summer upon us, it also looks like an end to months of stifling weather.

The week ahead for the Southern Downs looks like being a lot cooler and if the forecasters are correct, a wet one.

Temperatures are set to drop below 30 degrees on consecutive days for the first time in a long time, with a top of 28 forecast today, then tops of 26 tomorrow and 29 on Wednesday, before climbing back into the 30s for the rest of the week.

It's the rain that people are looking for however, and there could be some on the way.

Every day this week is given better than a 60% chance of some wet stuff and landowners across the region will be praying it buckets down, but there aren't any heavy falls forecast with only between 1mm and 10mm expected on any day.

There is also a slight chance of a possible storm today and tomorrow and then again across the weekend.