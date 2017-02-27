28°
News

Wet week ahead to wash away hot dry summer

Jonno Colfs
| 27th Feb 2017 8:28 AM
Wet week ahead for the Southern Downs.
Wet week ahead for the Southern Downs. Brenda Strong

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH the end of summer upon us, it also looks like an end to months of stifling weather.

The week ahead for the Southern Downs looks like being a lot cooler and if the forecasters are correct, a wet one.

Temperatures are set to drop below 30 degrees on consecutive days for the first time in a long time, with a top of 28 forecast today, then tops of 26 tomorrow and 29 on Wednesday, before climbing back into the 30s for the rest of the week.

It's the rain that people are looking for however, and there could be some on the way.

Every day this week is given better than a 60% chance of some wet stuff and landowners across the region will be praying it buckets down, but there aren't any heavy falls forecast with only between 1mm and 10mm expected on any day.

There is also a slight chance of a possible storm today and tomorrow and then again across the weekend.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick weather

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Warwick pub installs Guitar Hero, rock gods rejoice

Warwick pub installs Guitar Hero, rock gods rejoice

Let loose behind the drum kit Warwick.

  • News

  • 27th Feb 2017 8:51 AM

Only half of Warwick women receiving a regular pap smear

"Cervical cancer is treatable so the earlier you can detect it the better.”

This is the cervical news of the century.

When can I get NBN: Finally website will tell you

For the first time, you will be able to find out.

Sitting member happy to see status quo on boundaries

Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg at the grand opening of the JJ Richards and Sons 2017 Stanthorpe Show this year.

Redistribution has no impact on Southern Downs

Local Partners

Fancy dress tea party stirs up the past

EVER wanted to dress up in 19th century attire and don tails and a top hat or an ankle-sweeping dress with a petticoat and corset?

Nothing stops one-armed woodchopper

CHAMPION AXEMAN: Nick Fredriksen competed at Killarney Show in five woodchop categories.

Woodchopper cuts through the competition at Killarney Show

Redundancies announced at JLP general freight division

John L Pierce freight division to close.

JLP redundancies confirmed

T20 finals set to test teams in Warwick cricket

CAPTAIN'S KNOCK: Colts captain Shaun O'Leary, on the way to scoring 42, will be a key bowler with his spinners today.

Today is finals day in T20

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Oscars to be politically charged

Oscars 2017: Live Coverage of the 89th Academy Awards.

Married At First Sight couple flouts the rules

Sean and Susan in a scene from Married At First Sight.

ONE couple is openly flouting the rules of Married At First Sight.

Snow much on offer at Stanthorpe's winter festival

Connie & Ray Taylor receiving their Signed Beanie from Snowflakes in Stanthorpe president Brett Boatfield.

Organisers announce additions to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe

Pozieres to national airwaves for Bree

FAMILIAR VOICES: Bree Tomasel (right) with her mum Dianne.

New radio show takes former Granite Belt girl to national level

The one film that could beat La La Land

Mahershala Ali and Alex R Hibbert in a scene from the movie Moonlight.

OSCARS 2017 predictions: Who will win on the big night?

Actor Bill Paxton has died aged 61

Bill Paxton at the premiere of "Captain Phillips".

American actor and director Bill Paxton has died at 61 due

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

No Thru Street

5 Tahliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 ... $75,000

Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 m fully serviced block in a quiet street. This block will suit an enthusiast with hobbies that need...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $75,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Investment Opportunity Duplex

10 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 6 4 2 $429,000

Your opportunity to purchase a brick and tile duplex at 10 Baguley Street Warwick comprising of 2x3 bedroom plus ensuite units all with built-ins. Spacious open...

Getaway Or Build &amp; Settle In

L102 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $190,000

Approximately 75 acres of gently undulating mostly cleared grass land with shade trees. Bore plus 2 dams, fenced boundary. Old 2 room shack and remnants of cooks...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $199,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Opportunity for Investment

2 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $246,500

Three bedrooms, all have built in cupboards * ensuite off main bedroom * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family, reverse cycle air conditioner * outdoor...

Investment Opportunity

5 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $246,500

Three bedroom unit with built in cupboards * ensuite off main * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family * sliding glass doors to outdoor area, fully fenced...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $329,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Suit Retiree or Traveller

Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 2 1 1 $270,000

NEW kitchen and NEW bathroom in 2 built-in bedroom brick with option of a third bedroom off the rumpus with wood fire. Open plan living has dining adjacent to the...

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

Mining downturn hitting mum and dad investors

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!