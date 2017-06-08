WET WEEKEND: Heavy rain forecast for Southern Downs

The total forecast rainfall for the next week. The purple area is hanging around the NSW coast and could see rainfall of up to 200mm.

THE Southern Downs could be in the firing line for a solid drenching this weekend as forecasters report a large system developing off the south east Queensland coast may bring falls up to 100mm for the region.

North Coast Storm Chasers announced on their Facebook page last night the weather system would affect much of the east coast from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast, with falls venturing inland enough to impact Warwick and the Southern Downs.

The forecaster warned if the rains eventuated, there could be a widespread flooding threat across all of the affected areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a wet weekend, beginning here on Saturday with rains hanging around well into next week.

The BOM is forecasting a 70% chance of rain each day from Saturday onwards although their predictions are for falls closer to 50mm over the period.

Regardless it seems the Southern Downs will be in for a very soggy weekend.