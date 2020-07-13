WET WEEKEND: How did Warwick measure up?

WET WEEKEND: The Rose City’s CBD caught the most rainfall in the region, though it could be the last for some weeks. Picture: file

THE Southern Downs’ rainy weekend forecast may not have delivered quite as much wet stuff as residents hoped, but it could be the last rainy days we see for a while.

According to BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff, Warwick caught the most rain, with the town’s major rainfall gauge recording 15mm between 9am Saturday and 8am this morning.

“This was pretty much what we expecting to have with this rain band coming over from the east,” Ms Hoff said.

“None of the other rainfall gauges in the major towns got too much – it was just consistent, all around that range of 10 to 15mm.

Ms Hoff cautioned it could be the last rainfall Warwick sees for some time, with forecasts showing a dry spell and plunging temperatures this week.

“There has been some cold air creeping up and reminding us that it is winter after all, and that’s going to be dropping down our temperatures a little bit,” Ms Hoff said.

“We’re going to be dropping down to 12C tomorrow and that’s going to be our coldest day (this week), though our nights are going to stay cold, hovering around 2C and 3C.

“With the cold mornings we do have a risk of frost, and over Warwick it’s most likely to be tomorrow morning, Wednesday morning, and a good chance on Thursday and Friday as well.”

While the brief rainfall supported the Bureau’s predictions of a “wet winter”, Ms Hoff said it was far too soon to tell whether any truly drought-breaking rain was on the way.

“We’re about halfway through the traditional winter months, and we’re certainly welcoming some rainfall,” Ms Hoff said.

“In terms of our long-term predictors, they tend to have the biggest impact from August onwards, when they ramp up the amount they influence our weather.

“It’s the kind of thing we can look back on in December and see how (trends) varied – they tend to vary on a scale of weeks, so you need a bigger time frame to see how those trends emerge.”