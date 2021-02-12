Wet weekend to break Warwick’s February dry spell

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Wet weather is set to hit the Rose City this weekend, with experts urging residents to not give up hope for a rainy end to the month.

The latest predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology estimate 2mm to 15mm for Warwick on Saturday and another 1mm to 3mm and potential storms on Sunday.

Unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone also predicted an 80 per cent chance of wet weather on Saturday, dropping down to only a 30 per cent chance on Sunday.

According to BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff, Rose City residents will benefit from a trough moving through the Western Downs region over the weekend.

“This is certainly the rainfall we would expect to see at this time of year. We do still have an active La Niña over us, but it is weakening,” Ms Hoff said.

“We’ve recorded 1.2mm at the Warwick station so far this month, and the average amount of rain for February is 67.7mm.

“(Reaching that total) isn’t outside the realm of possibility and are higher than they’ve been in recent years, but certainly more rainfall would be welcome.”

While doubting this weekend’s wet weather would hugely boost the area’s February totals, Ms Hoff said residents should take hope from the incredible deluge Warwick received this time last year.

“In February of 2020, Warwick got 188.2mm, of which over 100mm fell in one day,” she said.

“We had quite a dry year in 2019, and then last year in February we were well above average. “We do often see rainfall come through in a couple of big dumps at this time of year.

“We’re not expecting to completely make up the deficiency with this weekend’s rainfall, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.”

