Wet weekend to end hottest month

Sonja Koremans
| 23rd Feb 2017 7:41 AM
THE hottest month in Southern Downs history will end with the region being doused in showers.

Warwick will be in for another wet weekend, but rain was likely to be more patchy than recent storms, forecasters said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said rain was expected from Sunday through to Wednesday.

"The Southern Downs has been having those hot, humid days where you know you deserve some rain at the end of it but nothing happens,” Mr Narramore said.

"That high heat without rain has been caused by weather patterns and winds from the north-east but February will end with an easterly flow bringing moisture in from the ocean and some rain to the Southern Downs.” Mr Narramore said the wet weather would be scattered.

"It won't be that widespread soaking rain but patchy showers that bring five to 10mm daily in and around Warwick and parts of the Southern Downs.”

The forecast for tomorrow is for a fine day with the temperature ranging from 15 to 31 degrees. Saturday will be similar with the chance of afternoon showers and rain is expected on Sunday.

February notched up the hottest day in Warwick history with a blistering 42.3 degrees, while many other parts of Queensland also recorded their warmest days on record with some areas hotter than the Sahara Desert.

BOM forecaster Mark Trenorden said it was too early to pack away summer clothing.

"February tends to be the month for heatwaves but March can also have hot days,” Mr Trenorden said.

Topics:  bom community southern downs weather

