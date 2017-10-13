28°
What a bargain: garage sale for a good cause

ADVENTURE AWAITS: You never know what you are going to find when you go to a garage sale.
Sophie Lester
EARLY birds can get on the hunt for the best bargains tomorrow at the annual Warwick Rotary Sunrise Garage Sale.

President Dave Kemp said the auction was one of the largest fundraisers for the group, with thousands of donated items on offer at the event at B&K Motors.

"We've normally got every hoist filled on the day,” Mr Kemp said.

"We have everything from books to brand new knitted babies jumpers to antique electric jugs.

"One year we sold an acoustic guitar in its case for $250.

"Everything is donated and people can still come down to make a donation.”

Mr Kemp said Rotary Sunrise had pledged $700 to Warwick student Bridget Heggarty to head to the National Youth Science Forum in Canberra.

"The rest will be donated to other charities like Lighthouse Community Centre, so all of it does” he said.

"We do price everything but price is negotiable as we'd rather sell 100% of it than have to take half of it away.

"We'll also have a Make an Offer table set up.

"Any items left at the end of the sale we'll give to the Endeavour Centre for them to distribute.”

Mr Kemp said the next major fundraiser for Rotary Sunrise would come next month at the Billy Hughes egg throwing re-enactment.

"We'll be doing the catering for that,” he said.

"We also have the Rodeo Markets and billy kart race coming up, as well as our Polio night and a big book sale during the year.”

The Rotary Sunrise Garage Sale will run from 7am to about 11.30am at B&K Motors at 12 Albion St.

