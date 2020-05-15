WHAT A BEAUTY! Warwick salons welcome clients this weekend

RE-OPENING REJOICES: Donna Clark, owner of Donna's Beauty Loft, said reopening was a huge relief as she took new safety precautions such as hand sanitiser.

AFTER a “rollercoaster” of emotions, Warwick beauty therapists and their clients can rejoice as doors re-open.

From Saturday, nail and beauty salons can accommodate 10 clients for pre-booked waxing, nail treatments, eyelash extensions, facials, cosmetic injections and laser appointments.

Owner of Donna’s Beauty Loft, Donna Clark said she had already filled bookings for the next three weeks.

“It gives you such a warm feeling. After all the lows it brings tears to your eyes – the fact we’re made it through now,” she said.

“Beauty is more than a skin deep sort of thing. It does make you feel better about tackling all the crazy things going on in the world if you have your eyebrows on.”

Restrictions will remain on spray tans, saunas and non-therapeutic massages and Ms Clark had introduced new distancing precautions to ensure safety, including removing towels in her studio and implementing a register for contact tracing.

“Of course, we have to make sure we space out customers,” she said.

“Everything has to be disposable – wax sticks and that sort of thing — but the beauty industry is a very hygienic one. These are just some extra things implemented to ensure there’s no cross contamination.”

At Booshilar Hair & Nail Studio, Sam Hinze said it would be a slow but steady transition back to nails.

“It’s been up and down,” she said.

“We’ve had drought, fires and then this, and in small country town it’s a bit harder on the community.

“I miss all my clients so much and I can’t wait to have them back but I understand that some people will have lost their job, so financially we may be going a bit slow.

“But beauty or hairdressing in general can lift spirits so people who have been restricted to their homes can now come out and hopefully talk to other people and we can bring them out from a downer.”