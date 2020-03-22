Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

What a Queensland lockdown would look like

22nd Mar 2020 7:34 PM

QUEENSLAND could soon follow NSW and Victoria and announce a statewide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Here's what a lockdown could look like, based off interstate and international models.

Can my kids go to school?

No. A shutdown means schools will close.

Where can I buy food?

Supermarkets will remain open in a lockdown, with freight services to continue to ensure there are adequate supplies. Butchers, bakers, greengrocers and other fresh food stores should also remain open.

Can I go out for dinner or to the pub?

No. Hospitality businesses are not considered essential services so would not be allowed to seat patrons. But cafes and restaurants could still serve takeaway meals.

Can I buy drinks from the bottle shop?

Bottle shops would be allowed to at least deliver online purchases.

Where can I buy medicine?

Pharmacies are considered an essential service and will remain open.

How do I get medical help?

Health services - including hospitals and GPs - are essential and will keep operating.

 

 

How do I get around?

Petrol stations will remain open, although all non-essential travel is discouraged. Public transport is also expected to continue operating as normal.

Can I go shopping?

Retail stores may be expected to close but could continue selling products online.

Can I exercise outside?

Yes. Going for a ride or walk outside will be OK, providing you keep a safe distance from those around you.

Will my rubbish be collected and my mail be delivered?

Yes. Both are considered essential services.

Can I travel interstate?

Australians are urged to cancel all non-essential domestic travel, including Easter holiday trips. Travellers entering Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Originally published as What a Queensland lockdown would look like

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks lockdowns travel bans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Results returned for Clifton patient tested for coronavirus

        premium_icon Results returned for Clifton patient tested for coronavirus

        News RESULTS returned as QLD health confirms there's been no positive Southern Downs cases.

        How Jumpers and Jazz will handle coronavirus threats

        premium_icon How Jumpers and Jazz will handle coronavirus threats

        News “The community needs this festival”: Organisers avoid pulling the pin on festival...

        Retired miner finds new calling as jeweller

        premium_icon Retired miner finds new calling as jeweller

        News ENGINEERING and mining was the perfect combination for this Warwick jeweller, who...

        COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        premium_icon COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        News FOUR more people in Toowoomba have tested positive to COVID-19.