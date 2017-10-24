What a rodeo judge actually does

ON TOP: Australian Bull Riding Champion Jason O'Hearn at Warwick Rodeo 2016 sitting up in an excellent position to gain top points from the judges.

JUDGES have a tough job deciding who deserves top points at the rodeo, but there are guidelines to help them reach a final verdict.

Check out exactly what they're looking for so you'll know talent when you see it.

ROUGH STOCK EVENTS

Saddle Bronc

Each judge has 50 points to award, 25 to the stock, and 25 to the rider.

The better the stock bucks, the more points

The more control the rider shows, the more points

The rider increases his score with better spurring action.

The rider reaches as far forward with his feet as possible and then continues the spurring action towards the back of the horse.

The higher the rider gets forward, the higher the points he will earn.

The more danger the rider exposes himself to, the more points are awarded.

A rider will score less if he doesn't spur well enough.

Bareback Bronc

Each judge has 50 points to award, 25 to the stock, and 25 to the rider.

The better the stock bucks, the more points

The more control the rider shows, the more points.

The rider is asked to show his ability by his spurring action from in front of the bronc's shoulder to the handhold and then get his feet back to the start position before the bronc's front feet hit the ground again.

The more 'western' the ride is, that is, the rider laying right back and still spurring, the more points awarded.

The more danger the rider exposes himself to, the more points are awarded.

A rider will score less if he doesn't spur well enough.

Bull Ride

Each judge has 50 points to award, 25 to the stock, and 25 to the rider.

The better the stock bucks, the more points

The more control the rider shows, the more points.

Riders are not required to spur the bull however, if he does, more points will be allocated to the ride.

Judges will look for the moves a rider makes to remain in good position.

A rider out of position will lose more points.

Disqualifications:

A rider is disqualified if he touches any rough stock or himself with his free hand during the ride.

Disqualification is mandatory for any rider who intentionally injures an animal.

Should a rider's spurs cut a head of stock, instant disqualification.

In saddle bronc riding, losing a stirrup means disqualification.

Not 'marking out' on a bronc means disqualification. A 'mark out' is the rider having his heels past the bronc's shoulder blade on the first movement out of the bucking chute. This gives all riders the same start position and allows the bronc more chance of upsetting the rider. Note: A 'mark out' is not required in bull riding

All rough stock events are eight seconds in duration. Failing to make the time means no score.

Being bucked off the stock means disqualification.

Re-Rides:

A rider will be offered the opportunity by the judges to have a re-ride if, in their opinion, the stock did not buck hard enough.

A rider who is caught in the chute or against a post or gate is usually offered a re-ride.

A rider must have three honest attempts to get his stock out of the chute before another head of stock can be taken.

A rider will be offered a re-ride if the kicking strap falls off during the ride.

A rider can be offered any number of re-rides up until he gets a head of stock which bucks sufficiently for the judges to score the ride.

Broken equipment does not constitute reason for a re-ride.

A head of stock which is re-ridden by the judges may not be drawn up in the competition again at that rodeo.

All judges must carry their own stop watch and time the ride in case the bell or hooter malfunctions or there is a dispute regarding the length of the ride.