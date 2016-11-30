32°
What a win for Warwick woman

Jonno Colfs
| 29th Nov 2016 5:30 PM
WINNER WINNER: An very happy Danelle Thompson receives the keys to her brand new Nissan Juke from RSL manager Jo Schwenke. Also present are Chris Murphy, Warwick Automotive dealer principal and RSL assistant manager Dave Burgess.
WINNER WINNER: An very happy Danelle Thompson receives the keys to her brand new Nissan Juke from RSL manager Jo Schwenke. Also present are Chris Murphy, Warwick Automotive dealer principal and RSL assistant manager Dave Burgess. Jonno Colfs

BEING a Warwick RSL member has helped Danelle Thompson walk away with a brand new car.

Mrs Thompson won the car on Monday night in a member's draw from a promotion that had been running for the last few months.

"Ever since the promotion started I've been telling people I was going to win that car,” she said.

"It's so amazing.

"Things were starting to fall off my car, this is incredible, I've never had a brand new car before.”

Mrs Thompson said she had to check with fiance Patrick a few times to make sure it was her number they were calling out.

"I walked up, and there were two envolopes left, the first person drawn chose the $2000 envelope.

"I just picked up envelope number three as it was closest and opened it.

"Then I saw I'd one the car and started screaming.”

Mrs Thompson said the win was a life-chaging moment.

"We'd never be able to afford a new car,” she said.

"I'm very grateful to the Warwick RSL and we'd like to thank them very much.

Warwick RSL manager Jo Schwenke said the club had over 8000 members.

"The more times members swipe their membership card at all of the point-of-sale spots in the club, the more entries they receive into promotions such as this,” she said.

"We had two cars to give away and Patricia Mullins won the first one at a draw on Saturday.

"Regardless of the amount of entries someone had in the draw, only members who were present and had vaildated their entries could take part in the draw.

Mrs Schwenke said the person who's member number was drawn out by the electronic selection process, then had to pick one of three lucky envelopes.

"One contained $500, one had $2000 and the other one had the car,” she said.

"So all our winners were very lucky.”

Warwick Daily News

