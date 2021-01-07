What area had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours?

A strong wind warning for the Byron Coast will remain in place on Thursday and Friday.

Weather stations in Green Pigeon (Kyogle Shire), Corndale (Lismore) and Nimbin recorded the highest amount of rainfall for the NSW Far North Coast in the last 24 hours up to 9am today.

The Bureau of Meteorology published the information on its website earlier today.

The Green Pigeon station recorded 90.2mm of rain, with Corndale registering 67mm and Nimbin at 65mm.

The highest rainfall recorded in a coastal area was Boat Harbour (Tweed/Byron), with 35mm.

A number of Northern Rivers and Tweed stations recorded no rainfall data for today.

Rainfall recorded by 9am January 7, 2020

Green Pigeon (Morning View): 90.2mm

Corndale (Coopers Creek): 67mm

Nimbin (Goolmangar Creek): 65mm

Lillian Rock (Williams Road): 62mm

Nashua (Wilsons River): 42mm

Boat Harbour (Rous River): 35mm

Yamba Pilot Station: 34.4mm

McLeans Ridges (Lascott Drive): 33.2mm

Tuncester (Leycester Creek): 27mm

Ballina Airport AWS: 25.4mm

Mullumbimby (Fairview Farm): 24mm

Bentley (Back Creek): 21mm

North Murwillumbah (Tweed River): 20mm

Byron Bay (Jacaranda Drive): 13.4mm

Byron Bay (Cape Byron AWS): 12.4mm

Evans Head RAAF Bombing Range AWS: 5.6mm

According to BOM, a strong wind warning for the Byron Coast will remain in place on Thursday and Friday.

