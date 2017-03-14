What 'boomerang workers' mean for Warwick business

WARWICK may have a low unemployment rate but could employers being falling into the trap of having 'boomerang workers'?

New research from recruitment Robert Half suggests that a skills shortage means Australian companies are increasingly leaving their doors open to staff members after they've departed the business.

Almost two in three, or almost 65% of Australian companies have re-hired a former employee who left the organisation voluntarily.

The research also revealed as many as 89% of HR managers found it challenging to source skilled professionals, and more than one in four organisations are open to the idea of employing former staff.

Robert Half Asia Pacific director Andrew Morris said the current labour market was highly competitive for qualified candidates.

"Given the dynamics of a talent-short market, coupled with skills shortages in key areas, employers are increasingly considering re-hiring former employees - a trend we expect to see continue throughout 2017," Mr Morris said.

"So-called 'boomerang' employees can bring experience to a company's talent pool as well as an intimate understanding of the business."