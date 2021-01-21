Menu
What Brisbane restrictions will look like from Friday

by Jack McKay
21st Jan 2021 5:08 AM
Dancing will be back, visitor limits to homes and restaurants raised and the mask mandate ended in Greater Brisbane from Friday if the region records no more COVID-19 cases in the community.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said yesterday authorities were "100 per cent on track" to lift the local restrictions that had been in force since the lockdown ended - as long as "everything goes well" over the next 24 hours.

It would mean wedding and funeral guest limits would return to 200 people, private gatherings at homes would be set to a 50-person limit and seating capacities at open-air stadiums could reach 100 per cent.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Indoor venues, including restaurants, cafes, pubs, clubs, libraries, places of worship and art galleries, would also be allowed to cater to one person per 2sq m - a boost from 4sq m.

Private gatherings of up to 100 would be allowed in public spaces, such as parks, while the mask mandate is expected to end and the dance ban is set to be lifted.

Ticketed venues, such as theatres, cinemas, live music venues and indoor sports centres, will return to 100 per cent capacity, but patrons will be encouraged to wear masks on entry and exit.

"We've got one more day to go, it's all looking very positive," Ms Palaszczuk said yesterday.

"We will be able to advise the Greater Brisbane region (on Thursday) whether or not those restrictions will be able to be lifted."

Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, but both were detected in hotel quarantine - bringing the total number of active cases to 25.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said there had been positive sewage test results on the Gold Coast and in Cairns North.

"It's really important that if anyone is sick to just come forward and get tested," Dr Young said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

