What can be done for youth?

YOUNG GUNS: Former Southern Downs Young Leader Jacob Meiklejohn encourages everyone to have a say on youth issues as part of a Youth Action Plan survey.

A FORMER young leader urges other young people to have their say on the issues that matter most to them.

Jacob Meiklejohn first joined the Southern Downs Regional Council young leader program in 2015, and was invited to speak at at last night's Youth Action Plan meeting.

He said in his two-year tenure, he saw how important it was to spotlight the problems that young people faced in the region.

"For me when I first joined I was a nervous 15-year-old, and I've gained a lot of confidence through the program,” Jacob said.

"Some of the biggest issues that I've looked at in depth during my time as a youth leader were mental health around school activities, as well as alcohol.

"I think both the exposure to and attitude towards alcohol is a big issue for youth not only in our community but around Australia.”

The council will use an online survey, open to all youth in the region until May 19, to develop a new action plan.

Jacob encouraged everyone to contribute to give a clearer picture of what could be done to resolve issues.

"A good portion of the 36,000 people in the whole region are young people so I think it's important they have a say,” he said.

"Despite our experience as young leaders, it's important to have as many people as possible respond to give the best idea of what's affecting everyone.”

To take the Youth Action Plan Survey 2017 online, go to surveymonkey.com/r /SDRCYouth2017