24°
News

What can be done for youth?

Sophie Lester
| 3rd May 2017 5:00 AM
YOUNG GUNS: Former Southern Downs Young Leader Jacob Meiklejohn encourages everyone to have a say on youth issues as part of a Youth Action Plan survey.
YOUNG GUNS: Former Southern Downs Young Leader Jacob Meiklejohn encourages everyone to have a say on youth issues as part of a Youth Action Plan survey. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FORMER young leader urges other young people to have their say on the issues that matter most to them.

Jacob Meiklejohn first joined the Southern Downs Regional Council young leader program in 2015, and was invited to speak at at last night's Youth Action Plan meeting.

He said in his two-year tenure, he saw how important it was to spotlight the problems that young people faced in the region.

"For me when I first joined I was a nervous 15-year-old, and I've gained a lot of confidence through the program,” Jacob said.

"Some of the biggest issues that I've looked at in depth during my time as a youth leader were mental health around school activities, as well as alcohol.

"I think both the exposure to and attitude towards alcohol is a big issue for youth not only in our community but around Australia.”

The council will use an online survey, open to all youth in the region until May 19, to develop a new action plan.

Jacob encouraged everyone to contribute to give a clearer picture of what could be done to resolve issues.

"A good portion of the 36,000 people in the whole region are young people so I think it's important they have a say,” he said.

"Despite our experience as young leaders, it's important to have as many people as possible respond to give the best idea of what's affecting everyone.”

To take the Youth Action Plan Survey 2017 online, go to surveymonkey.com/r /SDRCYouth2017

Warwick Daily News

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Barbara McCulkin in good spirits before vanishing

Barbara McCulkin in good spirits before vanishing

BARBARA McCulkin was an “honest” and “respectful” woman.

  • News

  • 3rd May 2017 11:11 AM

Warwick man pleads guilty to 50 child sex offences

Warwick man, 49, admits to years of grooming young girls via social media sites.

A WARWICK man has pleaded guilty to child sex offences.

Master the art of plant-based cooking

DELICIOUS DISHES: The colourful plant-based whole food recipes prepared at last year's cooking demonstrations were a big hit.

Mrs Cazaly believes preparing nourishing food is a forgotten art

Plan to light up councils

BRIGHT IDEA: A report from the Local Government Association of Queensland has suggested councils own street lighting networks to help upgrade the technology and make substantial cost savings.

Proposal for reduction in energy costs

Local Partners

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours at weekend

Commemorating the making of a nation

REMEMBERING MATES: Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson will honour the fallen at today's ANZAC Day services.

Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson shares his thoughts on ANZAC Day

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Historic Autumn action ready to heat up this week

ENGINES ROAR: Russell McDowell (right) will travel from Aspley to compete this weekend in the Autumn Historics at Morgan Park Raceway.

All the old cars are heading to Warwick

Strong numbers in junior league and plenty of optimism

PUSH THROUGH: Collegians player Matt Lane runs hard against Suburbs.

Two clubs have second teams in two WDJRL grades this season

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

IF THERE’S one typo you don’t want to make, it’s this. And the mistake was in big, bold letters next to Amy Schumer’s face.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Zookeeper's Wife a handsome period drama

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

Gorillas in the Mist meets Schindler’s List in Second World War film

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Spacious Duplex - Locke Street

2 /121 Locke Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 2 $267,000

2 bedrooms with built ins and ceiling fans *Huge living area, reverse cycle air conditioner *renovated kitchen, dishwasher *new bathroom, large shower * insulated...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $340,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

Large Home - Large Block -Views

46 Conrad Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 3 $349,000

4 Bedrooms with built ins *2 lounge rooms *family room * sunroom * kitchen meals * double lockup garage and carport * large hallway storage area * 3000sm block...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $190,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

Tranquil Haven

1 Brown Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 450,000

Large 4 bedroom plus office air conditioned brick veneer home was built for a growing family, set amid established trees and gardens on a 3440 m corner allotment...

Walk to Golf

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This modern 4 bedroom executive home in The Heights Estate is located only 200m from the golf course and a short 3 minute drive to the middle of town. With 2 large...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fairwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!