Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland family has spent most of Christmas Day in hotel quarantine - almost within site of their Brisbane home - because of a simple flight delay.
A Queensland family has spent most of Christmas Day in hotel quarantine - almost within site of their Brisbane home - because of a simple flight delay.
News

What Christmas Day lunch looked like in quarantine

by Dan Knowles
25th Dec 2020 4:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 45-minute flight to visit grandparents interstate for Christmas has turned into a COVID horror for a young Queensland family who spent most of Christmas Day in hotel quarantine almost within sight of their Brisbane home.

Lara and Michael Anderson were put in hotel quarantine with their two-year-old daughter Maxie after a flight delay stranded them in Newcastle.

Ms Anderson said the trio had headed to Newcastle then Avoca Beach on Saturday to be part of a family Christmas with her grandparents when the Sydney Northern Beaches cluster emerged, which was later backdated to include the NSW Central Coast.

The Christmas Day lunch served up to Lara and Michael Anderson in hotel quarantine.
The Christmas Day lunch served up to Lara and Michael Anderson in hotel quarantine.

She said the family desperately changed their return flight to the next available seats on Monday, not soon enough to avoid quarantine but inside the window that would mean self-isolating at home in West End for 14 days.

But when the Monday night flight was delayed then cancelled after a long wait at the airport in the rain, they could not arrive back in Brisbane until Tuesday.

It meant under Queensland's hardline border rules, the family could not self-quarantine in their home but were instead met at the airport and taken directly to the Mantra hotel and facing a $4500 bill.

After days in the hotel, including all of Christmas Eve and most of Christmas Day, Queensland Health on Friday granted the family an exemption from hotel quarantine, instead allowing them to quarantine at home by mid-afternoon.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as What Christmas Day lunch looked like in quarantine

christmas 2020 coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        Premium Content Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        News From UTIs to dog bites, here are the surprising reasons Warwick residents end up in the ER over Christmas and New Year.

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        Premium Content ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        News A small community is outrages at its welcome sign - here's why!

        Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        Premium Content Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        News ‘Adversity has strengthened our bonds and helped people look out for one another.’...