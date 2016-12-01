What is going on with The Malthouse?

The Malthouse restaurant is getting closer to opening its doors.

WARWICK'S most anticipated new venue looks like it's ready to open its doors.

The Malthouse, on the site or Warwick's original KFC and later, Warwick's Famous Pie Shop has been under construction since April and residents have been speculating when it will be open for business.

Malthouse Management has today confirmed the restaurant will open in mid January.

"The licensed restaurant will serve burgers, steaks, ribs and heaps more," management said.

"There will also be a rooftop bar area featuring a big screen TV and this work has now been completed.

"Work is being done by concept designers in the interior of the restaurant and visitors are going to love what they see."

Management said it was always going to take this long to turn an old building into a top-of-the-line restaurant.

"There's been a lot of work to do from the very start and we're still going, but we're very close," management said.

"Still looking for a few more staff members to round out the team but this side of things is nearly all sorted as well.

"It's taken a while to source all the fixtures and fittings to make the place look amazing."

The name The Malthouse, is borrowed from Warwick's history, specifically the working malt house established on the corner of Fitzroy and Lyons Sts during the late 1800s.

Management has confirmed its intention to focus on using local produce and have predominantly used local tradespeople for the building process.

The building became vacant in early 2014 when the company that owned the pie shop collapsed.