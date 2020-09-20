What is the most popular car in your Queensland suburb?

Exclusive: Brisbane might be the Queensland capital, but the Gold Coast is the state's supercar hub.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' latest Motor Vehicle Census shows there are more high priced machines from famed brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley and Rolls-Royce at the 4217 postcode than anywhere else in Queensland.

The glitz and the glamour doesn't stop there, the beachside suburbs have more BMWs, Mercedes-Benzes and Audis than their big city counterparts. And at Surfers Paradise you're more likely to drive a Mercedes-Benz than a Holden or Mazda.

Even ritzy Brisbane suburbs of Ascot, Chapel Hill and inner city enclave Fortitude Valley couldn't compete with the Gold Coast's love of luxury machines. But you're still more likely to see BMWs and Mercedes-Benzes in Ascot than Holdens or Fords. And inner-city postcode 4006 can lay claim to the most Lamborghinis in the state.

Shiny German machines aren't restricted to the well-heeled big city suburbs. You'll find more BMWs in Toowoomba than anywhere in Brisbane.

The Gold Coast loves its fast supercars like the Ferrari.

Social commentator David Chalke said areas dominated by prestige cars were all about keeping up with the Joneses.

"The car is the ultimate expression of who you are both to yourself and to the outside world," he said.

"We are tribal or herd animals. Your neighbours will have the similar sort of aspirations and hopes and dreams that you've got and therefore you'll probably mimic them in what you choose," he said.

No other brand owns Queensland quite like Toyota. The Japanese brand is the most common car in every postcode.

SEARCH FOR THE TOP CARS IN YOUR POSTCODE:

On top of that, the suburb breakdown doesn't include commercial vehicles such as utes and vans. If it did Toyota would increase its lead as it has 837,023 nationwide, ahead of Ford with 535,794 and Holden with 492,095.

Chalke said Toyota's domination was no surprise.

"Toyota are the classic brand dominator. They're the Arnott's of the car market in that whatever sort of biscuit you want, Arnott's has got one. In the case of cars, whatever car you want Toyota's got a bloody good one," he says.

While Toyota reigns supreme, the race heats up for second and third spots.

If you reside in the hip inner city suburbs of New Farm and West End you're more likely to own a Mazda or Volkswagen than traditional Aussie favourites from Holden or Ford.

Tesla's electric car revolution is being driven by well-heeled Brisbane suburbs of Chapel Hill, Fortitude Valley and Indooroopilly.

Territorians still have a love of Toyotas. Picture: Thomas Wielecki.

Some drivers still hold on to their Holden Commodores.

Residents of the southern Brisbane suburb of Logan are taking a shine to emerging Chinese car brands, owning the most MGs in the city. Jeeps may be made for the rugged outdoors, but most reside in Coomera near Dreamworld.

The Ford and Holden rivalry is still going strong in Caboolture north of Brisbane and southern suburbs about Logan, with the old Aussies proving more popular than current favourites Mazda and Hyundai.

Queenslanders can't get enough of Land Rover. The top three postcodes in the country for the tough off-roaders are in Queensland. And there are only about 2500 fewer Land Rovers in the state than the heavily populated southern states.

The Sunshine State loves rugged outdoor machines. Toowoomba, for example, is the nation's Subaru capital, hosting more than 3000 of the Japanese all-wheel drive machines.

Automotive consultant Peter Evans, who has held senior executive roles at Toyota, Ford and Hyundai, agrees.

"You get a bit of a snowballing effect in that word of mouth, which plays an important part in reasons for purchase, then begins to take over in certain areas," he said.

Toyota was popular because it was a pragmatic choice.

"I think Toyota's dominance shows that most people, who are not car enthusiasts, buy very pragmatically - a vehicle that will get them from A to B and that has an excellent quality and reliability reputation," he said.